Tre Mann Injury: Facing uncertain return timeline

Mann (back) will remain out for Wednesday's game versus the Nets, and head coach Charles Lee suggested Friday that the fourth-year guard is without a timeline for a return, Austin Leake of SI.com reports. "When we came home from the West Coast trip [Jan. 20], our performance staff re-evaluated him and checked in, and Tre was not where he wanted to be; physically he wasn't where our performance team wanted him to be," Lee said.

Mann hasn't played since Nov. 21 due to disc irritation, and his return to action doesn't seem to be imminent. Though the Hornets announced Dec. 16 that Mann had resumed light court work and returned to weight-room activities and would be re-evaluated in two weeks, the 23-year-old appears to have hit a snag in his recovery since then. Mann's absence looks as though it could extend into the All-Star break, and possibly longer.