Tre Mann Injury: Game-time decision Tuesday

Coach Charles Lee said Mann (back), who is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nets, will warm up with the intention of playing, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.

Mann missed Sunday's loss to Cleveland due to the low back soreness, though he is seemingly on track for a return to game action. Through seven appearances in November, the 23-year-old has averaged 11.0 points, 2.9 assists and 2.6 rebounds across 22.6 minutes per game.