Tre Mann headshot

Tre Mann Injury: Not ready to return Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 14, 2025 at 4:30pm

Mann (back) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Jazz.

Mann hasn't played since Nov. 21 due to disc irritation in his back, and he won't be able to return to Charlotte's lineup Wednesday. His next chance to play is Friday against Chicago. Vasilije Micic should continue functioning as the backup point guard behind LaMelo Ball against Utah, and Nick Smith should be able to maintain a spot in the Hornets' rotation off the bench.

Tre Mann
Charlotte Hornets
