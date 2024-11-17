Fantasy Basketball
Tre Mann Injury: Officially ruled out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Mann (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.

Mann will miss the second half of Charlotte's back-to-back set due to injury management for a lower back issue that sidelined him for a loss to the Magic last week. In his absence, Seth Curry and Vasilije Micic are candidates for increased roles. Mann should be available for Tuesday's matchup in Brooklyn.

Tre Mann
Charlotte Hornets
