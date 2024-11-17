Tre Mann Injury: Officially ruled out
Mann (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.
Mann will miss the second half of Charlotte's back-to-back set due to injury management for a lower back issue that sidelined him for a loss to the Magic last week. In his absence, Seth Curry and Vasilije Micic are candidates for increased roles. Mann should be available for Tuesday's matchup in Brooklyn.
