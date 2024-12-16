Tre Mann Injury: Out two more weeks
The Hornets announced Monday that Mann (back) will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
Mann has been sidelined since Nov. 21 due to lower back soreness diagnosed as disc irritation. He has begun light court work and returned to weight room activities, so the good news for Charlotte is that he's progressing in the right direction. Based on this timetable, the earliest Mann will likely return is Jan. 3 against Detroit.
