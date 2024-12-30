Tre Mann Injury: Out two more weeks

The Hornets announced Monday that Mann (back) will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Mann will continue his rehab and recently increased his intensity of on-court work, but the Hornets will bring him along slowly. Given this timetable, the earliest Mann could return to the court is Jan. 15 against the Jazz. Mann was having a terrific campaign prior to the injury, posting 14.1 points with 3.0 assists and 1.8 three-pointers per game.