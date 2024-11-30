Tre Mann Injury: To be re-evaluated in two weeks

Mann (back) will remain sidelined for Saturday's game against the Hawks and is expected to be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Mann's absence will mark his fifth straight due to lower back soreness diagnosed as disc irritation. He will continue rehabilitation and is unlikely to return until Dec. 19 against the Wizards at the earliest following the NBA's in-season tournament. It is poor timing for the backup point guard, as starter LaMelo Ball (calf) is also expected to be sidelined during the same time period, which means it is a missed opportunity for increased playing time. As a result, Brandon Miller, Seth Curry, Vasilije Micic, Nick Smith and Cody Martin are the backcourt candidates for Charlotte going forward.