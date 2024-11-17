Tre Mann Injury: Unlikely to play Sunday

Coach Charles Lee said Mann (back) is unlikely to play Sunday against the Cavaliers, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Mann will likely miss the second half of Charlotte's back-to-back set due to injury management for a lower back issue that sidelined him for a loss to the Magic last week. In Mann's expected absence, Seth Curry and Vasilije Micic are candidates for increased roles. Mann should be available for Tuesday's matchup in Brooklyn.