Tre Mann Injury: Won't play against Milwaukee

Mann is out for Saturday's game versus the Bucks, due to lower back soreness, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Mann will miss Saturday's contest due to lower back soreness that has already forced him to sit out two of Charlotte's last five outings. In his absence, Seth Curry and Vasilije Micic are candidates to receive increased playing time. Mann's next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Orlando.