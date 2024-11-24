Fantasy Basketball
Tre Mann Injury: Won't suit up for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 24, 2024 at 2:38pm

Mann (back) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Magic.

Mann has been a mainstay on the injury report due to lingering back soreness and will sit for the second consecutive game. The 23-year-old will miss his fourth outing across Charlotte's last seven, and in his absence, the club will likely continue to take an extended look at Cody Martin and Vasilije Micic off the bench.

