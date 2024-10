Mann supplied 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Saturday's 114-106 loss to the Heat.

Through three games, Mann has averaged 18.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 28.7 minutes per game off the bench. Mann should continue to see extended playing time as long as Josh Green (Achilles) and Brandon Miller (hip) remain out.