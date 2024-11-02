Tre Mann News: Continues to flourish off bench

Mann finished Friday's 124-109 loss to the Celtics with 23 points (10-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists and one block across 30 minutes.

Mann has established himself as one of the NBA's best bench players early in the season, scoring more than 20 twenty points in three of his five appearances. With Brandon Miller (glute) and Seth Curry (knee) dealing with injuries, Mann could receive an even bigger role in Charlotte's upcoming contests.