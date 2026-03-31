Tre Mann News: Fringe role continues

Mann recorded two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in six minutes during Tuesday's 117-86 victory over Brooklyn.

Mann has failed to play more than 10 minutes in 16 straight games, in six of which he has failed to see the floor at all. With Charlotte firing on all cylinders at the moment, Mann's role is basically non-existent, eliminating any chance he has at putting up fantasy value. He can be ignored in just about every format.