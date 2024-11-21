Tre Mann News: Good to go Thursday
Mann (back) is available for Thursday's game against the Pistons.
Mann has missed two of the Hornets' last four games, but he'll play in back-to-back contests for the first time since early November. Mann has been a steady weapon on offense for Charlotte off the bench, averaging 12.0 points per game and shooting 41.1 percent from three in eight outings since the start of November.
