Tre Mann headshot

Tre Mann News: Good to go Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 21, 2024

Mann (back) is available for Thursday's game against the Pistons.

Mann has missed two of the Hornets' last four games, but he'll play in back-to-back contests for the first time since early November. Mann has been a steady weapon on offense for Charlotte off the bench, averaging 12.0 points per game and shooting 41.1 percent from three in eight outings since the start of November.

