Tre Mann News: Quiet performance Wednesday

Mann amassed four points (2-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 108-107 win over Detroit.

Mann struggled to get anything going offensively, scoring season-low four points. Prior to Wednesday, he had scored double-digits in seven consecutive games, providing the Hornets with a reliable scoring punch off the bench. Although this was a poor performance, look for Mann to bounce back in what could be a high-scoring encounter against the Pacers on Friday.