Tre Mann News: Run in rotation over

Mann played the final 3:33 of Tuesday's 136-106 win over the Heat, finishing with two points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one assist and one steal.

The garbage-time cameo in the blowout win marked Mann's second appearance in the Hornets' last six games. Mann had been part of the Charlotte rotation for much of February, but he's lost his spot on the second unit since trade-deadline pickup Coby White was cleared to make his team debut shortly after the All-Star break.