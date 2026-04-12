Tre Mann News: Scoreless again in win
Mann registered zero points (0-1 FG) across four minutes during Sunday's 110-96 win over the Knicks.
Mann continues to play a minimal role, typically appearing during garbage time only. In 10 appearances over the past month, he has averaged 2.3 points in 4.5 minutes.
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