Tre Mann headshot

Tre Mann News: Scoreless again in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Mann registered zero points (0-1 FG) across four minutes during Sunday's 110-96 win over the Knicks.

Mann continues to play a minimal role, typically appearing during garbage time only. In 10 appearances over the past month, he has averaged 2.3 points in 4.5 minutes.

Tre Mann
Charlotte Hornets
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