Tre Mann News: Shipped to Cleveland
The Hornets traded Mann to the Cavaliers on Friday in exchange for Dennis Schroder and cash considerations, per Shams Charania of ESPN.
Mann was expected to serve as backcourt depth for Charlotte before the move, and now he'll assume a similar role with his new team. He'll likely be competing in training camp with Craig Porter and Tyrese Proctor for the backup role at point guard behind James Harden, and Mann has an opportunity for a fresh start after playing a career-low 12.6 minutes per game for the Hornets last regular season.
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