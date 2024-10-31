Tre Mann News: Thrives off bench Wednesday
Mann recorded 27 points (10-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, four assists, one block and two steals in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 138-133 victory over the Raptors.
Mann outplayed the starting shooting guard, Seth Curry, by a wide margin and played a sizable role in this win, the first one for the Hornets in the 2024-25 season. Mann has been one of the best bench scorers in the first week-plus of the regular season, averaging 20.5 points per game and shooting 44.6 percent from the field while logging just 28.5 minutes per contest.
