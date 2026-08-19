Tre Mann headshot

Tre Mann News: Traded to Wizards

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

The Cavs traded Mann and a 2027 second-round pick to the Wizards on Wednesday in exchange for Cam Whitmore, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Mann will add some depth to the Wizards backcourt, where he'll compete for minutes with Bub Carrington and Tre Johnson. Mann averaged 5.5 points and 1.6 assists on 36/32/85 shooting splits with the Hornets last season.

Tre Mann
Washington Wizards
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