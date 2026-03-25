Tre Scott Injury: Suffers ankle injury

Scott was sidelined in Tuesday's 114-104 G League loss to the Westchester Knicks due to a left ankle issue.

Scott failed to remain active after delivering one of his best performances of the campaign with 22 points in his last game. The forward was in decent form, averaging 15.6 points and 7.0 rebounds per contest over his last four starts. If his absence extends for more games, his spot could continue to be filled by D'Andre Davis.