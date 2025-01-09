Tre Scott News: Collects double-double off bench
Scott produced 18 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds and three steals over 33 minutes Tuesday during the G League Long Island Nets' 112-104 win over the Birmingham Squadron.
Scott put together his best scoring performance of the 2024-25 campaign and secured his first double-double of the 2024-25 G League Regular Season. The 28-year-old is averaging 6.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals through 17 games this year.
Tre Scott
Free Agent
