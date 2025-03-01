Tre Scott News: Double-doubles off bench in win

Scott ended with 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-8 3Pt), 11 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes during Saturday's 110-103 G League win over the Texas Legends.

Scott supplied a full stat line off the bench, tallying his ninth double-double of the campaign in the process. The 28-year-old continues to make a consistent impact defensively, with Saturday's effort being his ninth straight game registering at least one steal.