Scott tallied 15 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 111-85 win over the Windy City Bulls.

Scott was Long Island's only bench player to record double-digit points during Tuesday's victory. Scott is shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 29.3 percent from three this season.