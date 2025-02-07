Tre Scott News: Logs double-double off bench
Scott posted 17 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 117-116 G League loss to the Greensboro Swarm.
It was the seventh double-double of the season for Scott, who offered a spark off Long Island's bench with 17 points. Over his last 15 games, the 28-year-old has averaged 12.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.4 steals, 0.7 blocks and 1.2 threes in 34.4 minutes.
Tre Scott
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now