Tre Scott News: Logs double-double off bench

Scott posted 17 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 117-116 G League loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

It was the seventh double-double of the season for Scott, who offered a spark off Long Island's bench with 17 points. Over his last 15 games, the 28-year-old has averaged 12.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.4 steals, 0.7 blocks and 1.2 threes in 34.4 minutes.