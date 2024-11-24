Tre Scott News: Near double-double off bench
Scott recorded 10 points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 22 minutes during Friday's 102-98 G League win over the Memphis Hustle.
Scott has played at least 22 minutes in back-to-back games after averaging 12 minutes a night through his first three appearances. He set season-high marks in points and rebounds while recording at least one tally in each defensive category for the first time.
Tre Scott
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now