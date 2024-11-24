Tre Scott News: Near double-double off bench

Scott recorded 10 points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 22 minutes during Friday's 102-98 G League win over the Memphis Hustle.

Scott has played at least 22 minutes in back-to-back games after averaging 12 minutes a night through his first three appearances. He set season-high marks in points and rebounds while recording at least one tally in each defensive category for the first time.