Tre Scott News: Posts nine rebounds in defeat
Scott (ankle) tallied eight points (4-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt), nine rebounds and one assist in 29 minutes during Saturday's 113-93 G League loss to the Cleveland Charge.
Scott bounced back to a starting role following his six-day injury absence, taking Javon Freeman-Liberty's place for this matchup. Scott wasn't too efficient throughout the game but achieved his most rebounds since Jan. 9. He could be reliable for two-way output if he stays busy on the boards and improves on his shooting in future contests.
Tre Scott
Free Agent
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