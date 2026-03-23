Tre Scott News: Ties season-high scoring total

Scott tallied 22 points (10-16 FG, 2-5 3PT, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes during Sunday's 127-120 G League loss to the Capital City Go-Go.

Making his seventh straight start, the 29-year-old matched his highest-scoring output during the G League regular season. Over his last 18 contests as a starter, Scott is averaging 12.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.7 steals in 31.9 minutes per game.