Tre Scott News: Ties season-high scoring total
Scott tallied 22 points (10-16 FG, 2-5 3PT, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes during Sunday's 127-120 G League loss to the Capital City Go-Go.
Making his seventh straight start, the 29-year-old matched his highest-scoring output during the G League regular season. Over his last 18 contests as a starter, Scott is averaging 12.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.7 steals in 31.9 minutes per game.
Tre Scott
Free Agent
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