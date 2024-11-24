Trendon Watford Injury: Dealing with adductor soreness

Watford is probable for Sunday's game against the Kings due to left adductor soreness, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Watford was a late addition to the injury report but is still expected to suit up. He missed the first 13 games of the season due to a hamstring injury but has appeared in three straight games, averaging 6.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 16.0 minutes per game.