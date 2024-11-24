Trendon Watford Injury: Dealing with adductor soreness
Watford is probable for Sunday's game against the Kings due to left adductor soreness, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Watford was a late addition to the injury report but is still expected to suit up. He missed the first 13 games of the season due to a hamstring injury but has appeared in three straight games, averaging 6.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 16.0 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now