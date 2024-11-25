Fantasy Basketball
Trendon Watford headshot

Trendon Watford Injury: Expected to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Watford (hamstring) is probable for Monday's game against the Warriors, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Watford is expected to play in the second half of Brooklyn's back-to-back set after posting three points, three rebounds, two steals and a block in 15 minutes during Sunday's win over the Kings. With Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle), Ben Simmons (back/rest) and Noah Clowney (ankle) all sidelined, Watford could see a few extra minutes Monday.

Trendon Watford
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
