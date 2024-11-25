Trendon Watford Injury: Expected to play Monday
Watford (hamstring) is probable for Monday's game against the Warriors, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Watford is expected to play in the second half of Brooklyn's back-to-back set after posting three points, three rebounds, two steals and a block in 15 minutes during Sunday's win over the Kings. With Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle), Ben Simmons (back/rest) and Noah Clowney (ankle) all sidelined, Watford could see a few extra minutes Monday.
