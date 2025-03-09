Trendon Watford Injury: Not playing Monday

Watford has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Lakers due to left hamstring injury management, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Watford has missed 37 games this season due to a hamstring injury that he suffered during training camp in early October. He's played in 13 of 15 games since the beginning of February, and while he'll miss Monday's game, he could be available for Tuesday's bout against Cleveland. Noah Clowney and Jalen Wilson stand to see increased minutes off the bench due to Watford's absence.