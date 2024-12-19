Trendon Watford Injury: Out at least another week

The Nets announced Thursday that Watford has been diagnosed with a left hamstring strain and his status will be updated in approximately one week, Meghan Triplett of YES Network reports.

Watford already missed 13 games early in the season due to a left hamstring strain and appears to have aggravated the injury. Until Watford is able to return to action, Day'Ron Sharpe and Noah Clowney are candidates to receive increased playing time.