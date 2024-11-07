Trendon Watford Injury: Out for next three games

Watford (hamstring) will not play in Brooklyn's three-game road trip that ends with Monday's game versus the Pelicans, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Watford has yet to make his season debut while dealing with a left hamstring strain. While he was initially expected to play against Chicago, the 23-year-old forward appears to have suffered a setback. Watford's next chance to suit up will be Wednesday's matchup with Boston.