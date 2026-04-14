Trendon Watford Injury: Probable for Wednesday
Watford (illness) is listed as probable for Wednesday's Play-In Tournament game against the Magic.
Watford is under the weather but appears likely to suit up for Wednesday's contest. However, he totaled just 15 minutes over three regular-season appearances in April, so he isn't guaranteed to see significant playing time.
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