Trendon Watford headshot

Trendon Watford Injury: Probable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Watford (illness) is listed as probable for Wednesday's Play-In Tournament game against the Magic.

Watford is under the weather but appears likely to suit up for Wednesday's contest. However, he totaled just 15 minutes over three regular-season appearances in April, so he isn't guaranteed to see significant playing time.

Trendon Watford
Philadelphia 76ers
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