Trendon Watford Injury: Remains out for Saturday

Watford (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Heat, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.

Watford will miss a 20th straight game for the Nets while dealing with a left hamstring strain. Even though he's been out for an extended period of time, the 24-year-old might be back sooner rather than later, as he is being considered day-to-day moving forward, which is a good sign for Brooklyn.