Trendon Watford Injury: Remains out Wednesday

Watford (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.

Watford continues to deal with a hamstring injury, which will keep him out of the lineup for the Nets for a 15th straight game. The 24-year-old big man has played in only 13 games this season for Brooklyn, averaging 8.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting a career-low 44.3 percent from the floor.