Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Trendon Watford headshot

Trendon Watford Injury: Still out for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 13, 2025

Watford (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup versus Portland, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Watford will miss his 14th consecutive contest due to a left hamstring strain, and his next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against the Clippers. With the 24-year-old sidelined, Tosan Evbuomwan and Jalen Wilson should continue to see a bump in minutes.

Trendon Watford
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now