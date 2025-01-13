Trendon Watford Injury: Still out for Tuesday
Watford (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup versus Portland, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Watford will miss his 14th consecutive contest due to a left hamstring strain, and his next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against the Clippers. With the 24-year-old sidelined, Tosan Evbuomwan and Jalen Wilson should continue to see a bump in minutes.
