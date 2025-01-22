Trendon Watford Injury: Still out Wednesday
Watford (hamstring) remains out for Wednesday's game against the Suns.
Watford has been sidelined for five weeks with a left hamstring strain, and the Nets haven't provided any clear updates regarding where exactly he stands in his recovery. Even if he's deemed ready to play at some point in the near future, Watford isn't certain to take on a regular spot in head coach Jordi Fernandez's rotation.
