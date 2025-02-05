Trendon Watford Injury: Will be rested Wednesday

Watford will not play Wednesday against the Wizards due to left hamstring injury management.

Wednesday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, and since Watford recently returned from a 21-game absence due to a hamstring strain, he'll end up getting some rest against the Wizards. The 24-year-old forward logged 19 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's 99-97 win over the Rockets, finishing with four points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists.