Trendon Watford Injury: Without clear timeline

Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez said Sunday that Watford (hamstring) will be ready to make his season debut "soon," but the forward remains without a clear timeline to do so, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

Watford looked to be on track to make his debut this past Friday against the Bulls, but after being cleared to play, he was downgraded to out after not responding as well to a pregame workout as the Nets had hoped. The 23-year-old has seemingly avoided a major setback, but Watford may need to turn in a full practice before the Nets sign off on him playing. Watford appears safe to rule out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, but he could be a candidate to play as soon as Friday in Boston.