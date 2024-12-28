Fantasy Basketball
Trendon Watford headshot

Trendon Watford Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 28, 2024 at 1:31pm

Watford (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Magic, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Watford has missed five straight games with a strained left hamstring and was slated for re-evaluation roughly one week after Dec. 19. There has yet to be an update on Watford's recovery, and he's listed as out on the Nets' initial injury report for Sunday's contest. It's unclear how close he is to returning, but his next chance to play will come Wednesday against Toronto.

Trendon Watford
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
