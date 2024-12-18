Fantasy Basketball
Trendon Watford

Trendon Watford Injury: Won't play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 18, 2024 at 10:38am

Watford (hamstring) will not play Thursday against the Raptors, Meghan Triplett of YES Network reports.

Watford is considered day-to-day with soreness in his left hamstring. He did not play in the second half of Monday's loss to Cleveland, but it's unclear if he'll be ready in time for Saturday's game against the Jazz. Jalen Wilson and Noah Clowney could see a bump in minutes in the meantime.

Trendon Watford
Brooklyn Nets
