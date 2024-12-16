Fantasy Basketball
Trendon Watford

Trendon Watford Injury: Won't return vs. Cavs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 16, 2024

Watford has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against Cleveland due to left hamstring soreness, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports. He recorded eight points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT) in 10 minutes before departing.

The Cavs were in command by the time Watford exited, so his presence shouldn't be missed during the final quarter and a half of play. Jalen Wilson and Noah Clowney will be in line for more opportunities down the stretch of Monday's matchup.

Trendon Watford
Brooklyn Nets

