Trendon Watford News: Available vs. Cleveland

Watford (hamstring) has been cleared to play Tuesday against the Cavaliers, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.

Watford missed Monday's win against the Lakers while nursing a hamstring issue, but he'll return to the floor for the Nets on Tuesday in Cleveland. The 24-year-old forward is averaging a career-high 9.1 points to go along with 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting a career-low 45.5 percent from the floor this season.