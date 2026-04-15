Trendon Watford News: Available Wednesday
Watford (illness) is available for Wednesday's Play-In Tournament game against the Magic, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.
Watford will shake off his probable tag due to an illness and suit up Wednesday. He logged 15 minutes over only three regular-season appearances in April and isn't likely to see significant burn against Orlando.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trendon Watford See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 2323 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1531 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 1234 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left58 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 798 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trendon Watford See More