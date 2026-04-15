Trendon Watford headshot

Trendon Watford News: Available Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Watford (illness) is available for Wednesday's Play-In Tournament game against the Magic, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Watford will shake off his probable tag due to an illness and suit up Wednesday. He logged 15 minutes over only three regular-season appearances in April and isn't likely to see significant burn against Orlando.

Trendon Watford
Philadelphia 76ers
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