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Trendon Watford News: Back to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2026 at 9:44am

Watford won't start Saturday's game against the Nets, Austin Krell of OnPattison.com reports.

With Adem Bona (back) returning to action, Watford will slide to the bench after a spot start Thursday against Detroit. Despite moving to a reserve role, Watford should still see plenty of minutes given all the absences in the 76ers' frontcourt, including Kelly Oubre (elbow), Paul George (suspension), Joel Embiid (oblique), Jabari Walker (illness) and Andre Drummond (back).

Trendon Watford
Philadelphia 76ers
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