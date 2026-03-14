Trendon Watford News: Back to bench
Watford won't start Saturday's game against the Nets, Austin Krell of OnPattison.com reports.
With Adem Bona (back) returning to action, Watford will slide to the bench after a spot start Thursday against Detroit. Despite moving to a reserve role, Watford should still see plenty of minutes given all the absences in the 76ers' frontcourt, including Kelly Oubre (elbow), Paul George (suspension), Joel Embiid (oblique), Jabari Walker (illness) and Andre Drummond (back).
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