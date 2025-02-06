Trendon Watford News: Cleared from injury report
Watford (hamstring) is off the injury report for Friday's game against the Heat.
After being rested on the second half of Brooklyn's back-to-back Wednesday against the Wizards, Watford is set to be available Friday. The 24-year-old is still working his way back from an extended absence with a hamstring injury, but he should still play a meaningful role from Brooklyn's bench against Miami. Over three games since returning, Watford has averaged 6.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.7 steals in 17.4 minutes.
