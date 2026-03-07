Trendon Watford News: Coming off bench Saturday
Watford is not in the 76ers' starting lineup against the Hawks on Saturday.
Watford made his sixth start of the season in Wednesday's 106-102 win over the Jazz, when he finished with seven points (3-6 FG, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one block over 22 minutes. He'll revert to a bench role for Saturday's contest due to the return of Kelly Oubre (illness).
