Trendon Watford News: Cracks rotation in season debut
Watford (hamstring) recorded four points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 13 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 114-104 loss to the Knicks.
Watford received the green light to make his season debut Sunday after he missed the Nets' first 13 games due to a left hamstring strain. While the fourth-year big man may not have a regular spot in the rotation when Brooklyn is back at full strength, the absences of Nic Claxton (back) and Day'Ron Sharpe (hamstring) left minutes available for Watford in the frontcourt.
