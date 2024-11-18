Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Trendon Watford headshot

Trendon Watford News: Cracks rotation in season debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Watford (hamstring) recorded four points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 13 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 114-104 loss to the Knicks.

Watford received the green light to make his season debut Sunday after he missed the Nets' first 13 games due to a left hamstring strain. While the fourth-year big man may not have a regular spot in the rotation when Brooklyn is back at full strength, the absences of Nic Claxton (back) and Day'Ron Sharpe (hamstring) left minutes available for Watford in the frontcourt.

Trendon Watford
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now