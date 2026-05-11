Trendon Watford News: Disappointing 2025-26 campaign
Watford had two points (1-1 FG), one assist and two steals across nine minutes during Sunday's 144-114 loss to the Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
An adductor strain early in the season more or less derailed Watford's campaign, as he averaged a career-low 6.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 16.3 minutes per tilt over 53 regular-season games. His contract includes a $2.8 million team option for 2026-27, and it's still plausible Philadelphia will pick it up to reinforce its frontcourt depth.
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